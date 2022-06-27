EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 9.78, but opened at 9.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 9.58, with a volume of 1,295 shares changing hands.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

