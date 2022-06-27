EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 9.78, but opened at 9.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at 9.58, with a volume of 1,295 shares changing hands.
EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
