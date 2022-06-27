EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
