Faceter Market Cap Tops $338,731.48 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $338,731.48 and approximately $17,481.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

