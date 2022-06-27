Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,901,887. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.