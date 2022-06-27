Financial Analysis: Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global N/A 16.50% 7.04% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Spire Global and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 282.14%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.43%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Spire Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.51 -$19.31 million N/A N/A Mynaric $2.79 million 50.89 -$53.80 million N/A N/A

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spire Global beats Mynaric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

