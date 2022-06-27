First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 90,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

