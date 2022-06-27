First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 2,978 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,504 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

