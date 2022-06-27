First Citizens Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,075 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.24) to £110 ($134.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.86) to £120 ($146.99) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

