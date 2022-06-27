First Citizens Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,451,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.