First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for 2.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.04. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,541. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.