First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.