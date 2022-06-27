First Citizens Financial Corp Has $620,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,806,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,022,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after buying an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,168,000.

MTUM stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 926,901 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00.

