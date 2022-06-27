First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

FMBH traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

