First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
FMBH traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.