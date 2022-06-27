First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.21. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

