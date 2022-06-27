First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,327 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 1,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,276. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

