First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,701 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

