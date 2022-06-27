FirstService Co. (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TSE FSV opened at C$158.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$184.88. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$145.76 and a twelve month high of C$256.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.4885561 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

