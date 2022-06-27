Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of Fission Uranium stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.68. 605,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,639. The stock has a market cap of C$458.80 million and a P/E ratio of -48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 21.05. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.