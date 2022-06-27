Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of Fission Uranium stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.68. 605,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,639. The stock has a market cap of C$458.80 million and a P/E ratio of -48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 21.05. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.
About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.