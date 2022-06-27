F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Plans Dividend of $0.25

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of F&M Bancorp stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. F&M Bancorp has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

