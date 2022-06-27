Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000.

Shares of FLHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,765 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

