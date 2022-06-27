Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,382 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

