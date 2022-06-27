Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $3,239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 153.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 146.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Cummins by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

NYSE:CMI opened at $195.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.