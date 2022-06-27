Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

