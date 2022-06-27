Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases Shares of 1,801 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

