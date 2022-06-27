Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $256.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

