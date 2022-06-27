Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $140.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

