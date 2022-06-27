Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 14,050 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $56.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

