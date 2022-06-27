Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

