Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 386 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

DUK stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

