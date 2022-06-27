Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Raised to GBX 780

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 780 ($9.55) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 850 ($10.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.00) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.39)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $951.67.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.