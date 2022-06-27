Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of FULTP opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $27.42.
About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulton Financial (FULTP)
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.