Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULTP opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

