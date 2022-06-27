Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,250 ($39.81) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.27) to GBX 3,253 ($39.85) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,900 ($47.77) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FRNWF remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. Future has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

