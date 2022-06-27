Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $105.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $66.18 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

