GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.71. GH Research shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Get GH Research alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.