GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.71. GH Research shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.