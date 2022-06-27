Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.86. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 392 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

