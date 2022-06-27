GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

GMS traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 419,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $15,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in GMS by 175.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GMS by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

