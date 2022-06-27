GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target Cut to 303.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 326.00 to 303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

GNNDY traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.53. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

