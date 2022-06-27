Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

