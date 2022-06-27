Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stake Cut by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

GSBD opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

