Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.
Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grasim Industries (GRSXY)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.