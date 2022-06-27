Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

