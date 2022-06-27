Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 5.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.89. 1,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,338,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

