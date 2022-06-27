HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,667 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. 78,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

