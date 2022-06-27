HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.12. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,158. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average of $394.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.