HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,010. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03.

