HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

