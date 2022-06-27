HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 304,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS CALF traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $35.06. 282,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.