HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $419.09. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

