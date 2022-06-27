Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 2.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.30. 67,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,029 shares of company stock worth $54,197,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

