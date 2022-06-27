Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 6.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.52. 125,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

