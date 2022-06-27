Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($110.00) to €105.60 ($111.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.37.

HEINY opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

